Before Claire began visiting her at home in Batley, 99-year-old Mary had barely been out of the house in two years.

Now Mary is a regular at the companionship centre run by Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees. A keen dominoes player, she is rapidly climbing up the league.

Mary’s story has had a happy ending. But for so many elderly people, far from Christmas being the most wonderful time of the year, it can actually be the loneliest.

New figures show more than 80,000 people aged 60 and over across Yorkshire and the Humber struggle with loneliness during the festive period. Those who are single, separated or widowed feel it most.

The charity is appealing for help at Christmas time with the aid of two new short films based on the real-life experiences of Roy and Janet, who are supported by Age UK’s telephone befriending service that provides weekly friendship calls. The films – part of Age UK’s campaign ‘No one should have no one at Christmas’ – are narrated by TV actors James Bolam and Miriam Margolyes.

The local community can be proactive in its support by donating to Age UK’s Christmas Appeal, by volunteering as a befriender or through Age UK’s other services as outlined by Hilary Thompson, chief officer at Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees.

“Loneliness is a huge issue that affects people all year round. However we know that the festive season can be a particularly difficult time,” she said.

“All of our services help older people to feel more connected, whether it is a visit to one of our Companionship Centres, support from our Home from Hospital team, help with household jobs from one of our Home Helpers or a visit from one of our project workers or volunteer befrienders.

“We want to maintain these services so that people like Mary do not feel forgotten, lonely and isolated.”

Until Claire began visiting Mary, who lives alone with no family close by, she had not been out of her house in more than two years other than to the hospital. Claire offered friendship and support, and assisted in arranging a benefits package.

“We have put the smile back on her face,” added Hilary.

To find out how you can support Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees by donating or volunteering to help lonely older people go to www.ageuk.org.uk/calderdaleandkirklees or call 01422 252040 or 01484 535994.

The short films can be viewed at www.ageuk.org.uk/no-one