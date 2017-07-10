The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dalton primary school has installed buddy benches in its playground.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School is encouraging friendships in a unique way after pupil Archie Briggs, aged six, suggested the idea during a school council meeting.

The idea behind the benches is that children on their own can sit there to let other pupils and even supervisors know how they feel.

Deputy headteacher Lucy Rundle said: “My great thanks go to Archie and his mum Joanne Briggs. Archie’s own idea for the bench and Joanne’s enthusiasm and drive has made it all possible.

“I feel proud of Archie and the whole of the school council who supported him on this project.

“I also really feel proud to be a part of this wonderful school with amazing children who feel empowered and confident to achieve anything they set their minds to.”

Whiteleys Garden Centre in Mirfield donated one bench along with a plaque.

The school held a raffle to fundraise for a second bench, as well as decorating equipment.

“We had a lot of local contributors who donated prizes and we were overwhelmed by the support the Dalton and wider Kirklees community provided,” Mrs Rundle added.

The school had a non-uniform day to celebrate.

At least 1,000 primary schools on six continents have installed buddy benches.