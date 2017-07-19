Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trains in the area will be severely affected when Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations close for a weekend while major work takes place.

Network Rail is carrying out work that will mean no trains will operate out of Huddersfield or Dewsbury Railway Stations on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 or 6

Here’s their advice:

On Saturday 5 August and Sunday 6 August no trains will operate in or out of Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations.

TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern will operate up to 25 buses per hour between Leeds, Manchester, Manchester Airport, Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Stalybridge and Bradford.

This means customers will still be able to get to the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival taking place from 3 to 6 August, but via bus.

There will be no TransPennine trains between Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds, buses will run instead between the stations.

Northern services will still run on the Manchester Victoria-Leeds line.

Anyone travelling to Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes should check on nationalrail.co.uk for details.

Other services affected:

Northern services that usually call at Huddersfield will be diverted via Halifax and Bradford.

Northern will also run rail replacement bus services from Huddersfield to Penistone, Leeds (via Dewsbury), Wakefield Westage (Saturday only) and Halifax (via Brighouse).

Where can I get a replacement bus?

Replacement buses at Huddersfield will run from Lord Street, in Huddersfield town centre. That’s because the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival is taking place at St George’s Square,

In Dewsbury replacement buses will run from the station car park area.

And there’s more railway station closures to come:

The project over the weekend of August 5-6 is the first of three stages. Huddersfield Railway Station will be closed over the weekends of October 28/29 and January 20/21.

What work is being done?

Old signalling technology is being upgraded from local lineside signal boxes to the state-of-the-art Rail Operating Centre in York. Network Rail say will result in a more reliable, modern and cost-effective railway.

Rob McIntosh, of Network Rail, said: “The signalling system in this part of West Yorkshire is approaching the end of its operational life and we are taking this opportunity to replace it with the latest signal technology which will increase reliability, thereby reducing delays, while cutting the cost of running the railway for the taxpayer.”