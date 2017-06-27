The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Railway Station is set to be closed to trains during the food and drink festival.

Engineering work is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, which will mean no trains in or out of Huddersfield. A bus replacement service will operate.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said he is “deeply disappointed” and called for compensation to be paid.

“This is a major festival which people have invested a lot of money in. Network Rail should pay compensation.”

A Network Rail spokesman said it wouldn’t be able to offer compensation, adding: “Vital engineering work, which will see the upgrading of the signalling system which controls trains movements through Huddersfield and the surrounding areas, is taking place over the weekend of August 5 and 6.

“Because of the nature of the work no trains are able to run and a bus replacement service will be in operation.

“There is never a good time to disrupt rail services, and engineering projects of this scale are planned several years in advance to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

* Huddersfield station will also be closed on October 27, 28, 29 and January 19, 20, 21.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has been contacted for comment.