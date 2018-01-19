Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers travelling from Huddersfield and Dewsbury this weekend will need to check times as NO trains will travel in, out or through them this weekend.

This is because of the latest work to upgrade signalling in the towns as part of the Great North Rail Project.

It means the Ale Trail route will be deserted up the Colne Valley.

Workers from Network Rail will carry out the next stage of the project which will see old signalling technology ‘recontrolled’ from local lineside signal boxes to the state-of-the-art Rail Operating Centre in York.

The company says that once completed, passengers will see a more reliable and modern railway which will improve journeys across the north.

The work at Huddersfield and Dewsbury is part of a wider upgrade to the signalling in West Yorkshire, with further work to take place on the Calder Valley line later this year.

Due to the nature of the work, no trains are able to run in, out or through Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations.

Bus replacement services will be in operation to keep passengers travelling between Leeds, Manchester, Manchester Airport, Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Stalybridge and Bradford on the move.

The work will mean changes to TransPennine Express services from Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes and customers are urged to check before they travel.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director at Network Rail, said: “There’s never an ideal time to work on the railway. I’d like to remind passengers to check before they travel and thank them for their patience while this work takes place.

“This investment will allow us to provide a more modern network fit to meet the needs of the economies and communities our railway serves, as well as providing a stepping stone towards future improvement projects, such as the Transpennine route upgrade.”

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “On January 20 and 21 we will be unable to operate any trains between Manchester and Leeds. Customers will be able to travel using Northern services on the Manchester Victoria to Leeds route via the Calder Valley and replacement buses will also be in operation.

“The essential work will also mean changes to our services from Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes.

“No trains will be operating to or from Huddersfield or Dewsbury railway stations but the local team will still be on hand to provide help and support to customers.

“Customers are urged to allow extra time and check before they travel at: tpexpress.co.uk/changes or at nationalrail.co.uk.”

This is not the first time the stations have been closed to travellers with Network Rail closing them several times last year to enable the signalling upgrade to be carried out.

The lack of passengers has a major impact on some businesses in the area with the King’s Head pub and Head of Steam, which are located either side of the station badly affected as both suffer from a huge dip in the numbers of people streaming into Huddersfield for the Ale Trail trade.

Taxi drivers say they suffer a loss of business too.