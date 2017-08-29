Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hopes have been dashed that work will start this year on a scooter park for Highburton in memory of 12-year-old Isaac Nash, the youngster who drowned during a family holiday three years ago.

After the tragedy, £160,000 was raised for the project at Burton Acres Recreation Ground which has been dogged by complaints from some residents who fear it will attract anti-social problems .

The news is a blow to Isaac’s many young friends who have waited patiently for work to start and who by the time it is completed may feel too old to use it.

Isaac’s grandfather Howard Lewis said: “Not the best news at the moment. It seems the final planning approval was delayed past the date where the contractors Canvas had expected to start, so they have scheduled other contracts and the most recent advice we have is that they will not be able to start on our wheel park until January 8."

To try and glean some positives from the situation they have agreed to keep to the original contract price and if anything changes with their other commitments Canvas may be able to start earlier but, otherwise, it will be built in January.

Howard added: “It does seem ironic that developers have gained planning permission and start groundwork for a large residential development adjacent to the recreation ground in less time than it has been possible for us to organise construction of a play area.”

Isaac was swept out to sea on a family holiday while in Anglesey in August 2014 and his body has never been found.

In his memory a group, The Isaac Nash Trust, was created to raise funds for a skatepark in his home village of Highburton.