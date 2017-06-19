Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures are so high that Kirklees Council are sending out the gritters.

It’s not something you’d usually associate with a sizzling summer’s day, and sunbathers who spot the machines are being told not to worry that the sun might have gone to their heads.

Grit is also used on the roads when the temperatures rise above 30c due to the tarmac softening in the heat.

A spokesperson for Kirklees said: “With temperatures set to be high this week, the council is urging drivers to take extra care when they are out-and-about on local roads.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Prolonged periods of hot weather can make the tar on the roads much softer than usual which can affect the driving experience.

“The dark coloured tar absorbs the heat, which can make the road surface as much as 20 degrees hotter than the air.

“When it is hot, recently surfaced roads could experience a change in structure, which is similar to melting. If the hot weather continues the council’s grit lorries are on standby to go out and spread crushed rock dust – a common method used to create a non-stick surface and limit damage to the road surface.

“Drivers can keep themselves, passengers and pedestrians safe by driving a little slower and avoiding heavy breaking in affected areas.”

Huddersfield is set to bask in temperatures of up to 28 degrees today, while some forecasters predict storms due to the recent heat.