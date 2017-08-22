Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This scaly beast is often mistaken for a crocodile - and there are fears there’s one on the loose.

A monitor lizard has been spotted around Halifax, and one resident was so aghast they even rang police.

The five-foot long reptile was sighted in the King Cross area of the town on Monday morning and police officers were sent to the scene, but found no trace of the beast.

Kayleigh Leadbeater wrote on Facebook: “There’s a monitor lizard on the lose in Halifax and apparently the people trying to catch him think they’ve found the bones of a dead dog! [sic].

“They’ve found lots of bones around...any lost and found volunteers keep an eye out.”

One person suggested catching the creature by throwing a duvet cover on it after enticing it with food.

Mike Kay wrote: “Monitor lizards digest everything. I kept most species from Bosc to Indian water monitors.

“Be careful monitors are a very aggressive species when provoked or hungry.”

Monitor lizards can grow up to seven feet long and can be kept as exotic pets. They are not dangerous provided they are not threatened.

Anyone who spots the lizard is advised to alert police or the RSPCA.