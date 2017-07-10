Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town fans’ group found itself at the centre of a sexism row after changing its name to ‘Cowshed Boys’.

The North Stand Loyal group said at the weekend that the NSL name was no longer fitting since members had moved to the South Stand at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The group said: “We have decided to continue under the name ‘Cowshed Boys’, a moniker we consider fitting to the group for a number of reasons.

“Firstly, it is obviously a nod to a part of Huddersfield Town history that all fans can relate to.

“Secondly, we believe that incorporating ‘Cowshed’ is more fitting for what we are trying to achieve with having a permanent home end.”

Many fans welcomed the name change but several expressed their dismay on social media and on the Down at the Mac fans’ forum.

Some said they preferred the name ‘Cowshed Loyal’.

On Twitter, Town fan Michelle Bennett said the new name wasn’t inclusive and was “effectively excluding every woman and girl from their group.”

She added: “I have a season card in the Cowshed and find it disappointing that women and girls are at least by name excluded.”

Twitter user Jonny Howarth said the new name was “male centric” and Gary Bates said his daughter “would be fuming” at the new name.

Lisa Ellis added: “Must admit when I saw the name I did think the ladies might struggle with this. I am a season card holder in the south stand...loyal sounds better.”

After dozens of fans had their say the group had a change of mind which they announced yesterday. It update its website and Twitter page to reflect the new name - Cowshed Loyal.

In a statement, the group said: “We feel the need as a group to address some of the concerns we have seen across various platforms of social media with regards to our new name Cowshed Boys.

“The decision to change from NSL was one which took a lot of time and consideration, as did the selection of CB as a new name, and it was never our intention to make anyone feel excluded or left out.

“As a result of the feedback from the Huddersfield Town fanbase we have decided to act accordingly and alter our name to ‘Cowshed Loyal’, we feel it is a name that still accurately represents us as a group, and we hope will remove any potential obstacles or feelings of exclusion that certain members of the fanbase may have felt surrounding the previous name.

"Thank you for your continued support.”

Town fans applauded the change of mind.

Michelle Bennett said: “Thank you for doing this, it means a lot to feel part of it. I didn’t for one minute believe it was deliberate, but thanks for listening.”

Twitter user Brad added: “Credit for listening to feedback and making a change. Personally I think Cowshed Loyal is much better.”