Three days of industrial action are set to hit Northern rail services starting next Saturday.

Now Northern, which operates trains through Huddersfield, has announced the full timetable for train services set to run during the strike action on Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and Monday, July 10.

The train operator expects to run on average more than 40% of rail services across the three days. The services Northern will run during the industrial action will be supplemented by additional rail replacement buses.

On Saturday and Monday the majority of services will run between 7am and 7pm although many routes will start to wind down from late afternoon. On Sunday most services will operate between 9am and 5pm.

All services are expected to be extremely busy and Northern is asking customers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “Being able to run more than 40% of services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move.

“Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover across the three days and to try to best meet the needs of our leisure customers at the weekend and commuters on Monday.”

The dispute is focussed on Northern’s plans to introduce driver only train, part of a series of strike actions.