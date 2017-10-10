Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fiancée of notorious prison hard man Charles Bronson says he’s an “old school gentleman” who deserves to be moved from high security Wakefield Prison and eventually released.

Former soap actress Paula Williamson, who was in Huddersfield last night to see some of his artwork being auctioned, revealed that she will marry him on November 14 at the jail - address 5 Love Lane.

She is determined to see him moved from the category A prison and eventually given his freedom.

The 64-year-old has spent most of his adult life in various prisons following a conviction in 1974 for armed robbery.

“He will not be in jail for the rest of his days,” said Ms Williamson.

“I will make sure personally he won’t be in jail for the rest of his days.

“I won’t give up. When I want something I always get it and I want him out and he’s going to be out, end of.

“Why would I be with a man who has been in jail for so long? I’m in love with the man. I’m not in love with the fact he’s a prisoner. Behind every prisoner is a person.

“He’s done some things he’s not proud of but he can only blame himself, he blames no-one else.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

She said he hadn’t been violent for three years and was rehabilitating himself through his artwork.

Paula added: “We are not asking for him to be let out tomorrow, just get him off segregation where he is now and allow him to progress through the system towards his release.”

She described Bronson as a very funny and articulate man.

Ms Williamson was accompanied by an ITV camera crew as they watched the sale of Bronson artwork at Colne Valley Auctions in Lockwood.

The camera crew are making a documentary on Bronson’s life.

Three pieces of his art went for a total of £660 which will go to the Newcastle-based charity Families in Care.

“I think it’s wonderful his art is being recognised,” Paula added. “It’s becoming more recognised. There has been a real progression in his artwork.

“It’s not everyone’s cup of tea obviously. His artwork has saved him, it’s his salvation as he’s locked up for 22 hours a day.”

Ms Williamson said that Bronson hadn’t been violent since he changed his name to Charles Salvador (after the Spanish painter) three years ago.

“He has been a loose cannon in the past,” she said. “However, in the past three years since he changed his name to Charles Salvador he has not committed a violent offence whatsoever.”

George Bamby, who is handling Bronson’s PR, said his client had committed some “evil” and “pretty naughty” things in the past but was putting that behind him.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He said: “All people see in the tabloids is nutcase, lunatic. He’s done some pretty naughty things.

“He’s 64 now and got to the stage in his life where he’s realised he’s got to behave himself to get out. For the last six years he’s done nothing.”

He added: “He knows he’s institutionalised. When and if he comes out it’s going to have to be in a structured environment, he can’t just walk down the road. He’s Charles Bronson, people are going to want to stab him, kill him or do something just to get a reputation.

“He will have to be put in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by professionals and psychologists.”

Mr Bamby said Bronson had changed his attitude to violence.

“He knows it’s not the way forward,” Mr Bamby said.