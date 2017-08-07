Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever found yourself wondering what it would be like to be naked in public?

Whether you can’t stand being clothed during the heat of the summer or dream of spending less of your spare time doing laundry, naturism could be for you.

Naturism, which some consider to be slightly different than nudism, is - you guessed it - the practice of not wearing clothes.

There’s a dedicated club for it right up the road where you can legally do it all day every day. And Ashdene Naturist Club is having an open day later this month.

Clive Edwards, director of the club in Elland, said: “People become interested either because as a family they have been brought up in a naturist lifestyle or they have already felt the benefits. For example, a lady taking her first skinny dip in the sea, coming out and feeling the warm sunshine on her body instead of a clammy costume.

“Occasionally we may have a married couple coming along, of whom one of the couple may be reluctant to strip off. Generally after a few visits the person will become comfortable and fully join in.”

The club, which is quietly hidden away on seven acres overlooking the River Calder, has existed for more than 30 years and currently has nearly 200 members.

But on August 26, it will hold its first ever open day to mark The Great British Skinny Dip.

When asked what it’s like to be a naturist, Clive said: “Exactly the same as not being a naturist, except weather and circumstances permitting we are naked.

“Naturism is a great leveller. Without clothes, we all look the same, whatever our colour, shape or size.

“It removes the final barrier between your body and outside world and people feel liberated by it.”

Well over 100 naturist clubs exist across the UK. Each club is different, but they usually have grounds centred around a clubhouse, with facilities including a swimming pool, a sauna, sport facilities, campsites and even children’s play areas.

Outside Ashdene’s clubhouse, there are most of these facilities, including an undercover swimming pool and a sauna where naturism is complusory.

But unlike many naturist clubs, it’s open all year round.

Visitors who decide they would like to become members will be required to make five further weekend visits before they can be invited to join as a probationer and later a full member.

Call 07519952807 to reserve a place at the open day.