Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young nuisance biker has been fined after being caught speeding around a Birstall estate.

The boy aged just 13 was caught riding his off-road motorcycle on Branwell Avenue by police on March 26.

He was carrying a pillion passenger and neither were wearing helmets, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The teenager failed to stop for the officers, taking off at speed when he noticed them.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, told magistrates that the boy was “contrite in relation to his own stupidity.”

He added: “Mum says that the bike is long gone as she doesn’t want him to kill himself.”

The boy, not present in court for the hearing, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £50 and told to pay £20 victim surcharge.

His licence – when he is old enough to have one – will be endorsed with six penalty points.