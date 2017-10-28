The video will start in 8 Cancel

A nuisance biker has become the first person in West Yorkshire to be convicted after being ‘tagged’ by police armed with a special spray.

Connor Walker, 18, admitted two offences of dangerous driving and another of driving without a licence after being spotted on a quad bike in May.

Walker was sprayed by a PCSO who also filmed him riding the machine in South Elmsall, near Wakefield.

The DNA-based spray leaves a unique chemical signature. It marked Walker and the vehicle, indisputably linking him to the offence.

In court Walker was given a 15-month suspended prison sentence and a curfew.

Police said Walker, of South Elmsall, was arrested at home when officers checked him with a UV lantern. The tagging agent was found on his hand and clothing.

Insp Paul Sullivan, of West Yorkshire Police , said off-road riding in the Wakefield district had been “spiralling out of control” and added: “As a result we have acquired and been trialling a new DNA spray to ‘tag’ offenders in the act.

“It is a harmless, odourless and invisible solution, naked to the eye and is proving invaluable in helping us solve the problem of identifying offenders.”

On the conviction, he added: “By spraying the riders and the vehicle they are on while they are offending, our officers effectively ‘tie’ them to the offence, proving beyond doubt that they were the person filmed offending.

“We are delighted to have achieved our first positive result in court and hope Walker’s conviction demonstrates to anyone involved in this type of behaviour that no matter if you wear a headscarf, helmet or balaclava, your anonymity can’t be guaranteed.”