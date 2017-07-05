Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nuisance drinker has appeared in court after breaching an order designed to prevent his offending in Huddersfield town centre.

Desmond Ryan, 59, was handed the Criminal Behaviour Order in October last year due to his anti-social offending in the town.

The order prohibited him from drinking alcohol in public but he breached this on June 21 when he was caught in possession of an open can of drink in St George’s Square.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Ryan, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill, faces a similar offence due before the court for the first time on July 14.

That case could not be brought forward and they agreed to adjourn all matters to that they can be dealt with together.

Ryan, who appeared in custody, was granted unconditional bail until that date.