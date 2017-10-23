Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People coming off sickness benefit having been declared fit to work have helped to swell the number of jobseekers in Huddersfield.

Official figures show there were 1,865 claimants in the Huddersfield parliamentary constituency in September – down by 35 on the previous month, but up by 70 on September last year.

The claimant count, which includes people on unemployment benefits, stood at 1,120 in Colne Valley – down by 30 on August but up by 35 on a year ago.

The Kirklees figure of 5,835 is 180 higher than for September, 2016.

Jo Ledgard, of Huddersfield Jobcentre, said the figures partly reflected changes in the number of people previously on sickness benefit who had been declared fit for work. “They might need more help having been out of the labour market for some time,” she said. “We have lots of provisions in place to help them.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed UK unemployment at a 12-year low – but pay growth continuing to fall behind inflation. The jobless total fell by 52,000 in the three months to August to 1.4m – the lowest since 2005.

The number of job vacancies has increased by 3,000 to a near-record high of 783,000.

Average earnings rose by 2.2% in the year to August – unchanged from July – but lag behind the latest Retail Price Index inflation rate of 3.9% and Consumer Price Index inflation rate of 3%.

Quarterly unemployment in Yorkshire and the Humber was down by 2,000 at 128,000.