A nursey in Quarmby has been rated as ‘good’ by education officials.

The Ofsted rating of Jack & Jill’s Private Day Nursery improved from its last assessment when inspectors ruled the Cliffe End Road nursery was judged as ‘requiring improvement’. It has now received a rating of ‘good’ in all areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching and learning, personal development and welfare and outcomes for the children.

Inspector Rachel Ayo praised the nursery’s “strong commitment and drive to improve”, contributing to the good progress made since the last inspection made.

She noted that staff promoted effective partnerships with parents and the children were “keen and confident learners.”

Her report said of the nursery’s 59 children: “They are keen to join in with activities and pre-school children choose where they would like to play. This successfully meets the needs of children who have a preference for outdoor learning.

“Staff plan well around children’s interests and their next steps for learning.

“Babies and toddlers in the baby room delight in sensory play, exploring the cold ice cream as it melts.”

Children were described as well-supported by staff as they moved rooms or left for school.

The report added that the youngsters were provided with healthy snacks and homemade meals and they helped harvest the vegetables and fruit themselves.

Ms Ayo spoke with staff and children during the inspection.

She observed the out-of-school club and quality of teaching indoors and outdoors in the nursery rooms.

During her visit she spoke with a number of parents, taking into account their views, and held a meeting with the nursery owner, manager and deputy manager.

She noted the reasons for the nursery not yet reaching ‘outstanding’ status.

Her report said: “Staff in the baby room do not optimise the learning environment to support the older, most able toddlers to learn to the highest level.

“Information sharing and partnership working with parents and other providers are not strong enough in supporting the reception-aged children in the out-of-school club.

“Systems for monitoring staff’s practice are not fully embedded or precise enough in targeting key areas that will improve teaching to the highest level.”

Recommendations for improving the nursery further included providing “greater levels of challenge for the older, most able toddlers.”

Ms Ayo said that it could also “strengthen information sharing and partnership working with parents” and raise the quality of teaching further by strengthening the monitoring of staff’s practices.”