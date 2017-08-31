Nursery worker suspended after toddler burned with boiling water

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A member of staff at a Fixby nursery where a toddler’s face was scalded in a horrifying accident on Tuesday has been suspended.

Yesterday the Examiner reported how Sarah Jane Walker, 29, of Deighton, was left “hysterical and distraught” after her only son, 18-month-old Reuben Adams, suffered facial burns at Bridge End House Nursery in Netheroyd Hill Road.

Reuben is recovering from his injuries at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and is expected to spend several days there as doctors decide how best to treat his wounds.

Sarah said today: “I’m up and down and waiting to hear more from doctors this afternoon. Reuben has his face washed and cleaned three times a day.”

Nursery director Chris Stoker confirmed representatives of Kirklees Council were at the nursery this morning.

And worried parents have discussed taking their children out of the nursery following the incident. One mother, who didn’t want to be named, said: “Parents are scared. Everyone is in shock and taking about moving their kids.

“We had a little meeting outside. Parents were reluctant to leave their kids.”

The nursery management team sent a letter to parents on Wednesday letting them know what had happened.

The letter reads: “We are writing to you all to let you know of an incident that occurred in nursery yesterday.

“A child in our Under 2s sustained a burn to his face and is currently receiving treatment for this in Pinderfields Hospital.

“Somehow this child managed to get into the upstairs milk kitchen where the accident took place.

“We wanted to let you know of this incident, as we wanted to assure you that the member of staff has been suspended whilst we investigate, and we have taken the milk kitchen out of action for the foreseeable future.

“A full investigation into this incident has been commenced and we have notified the relevant agencies such as Ofsted, the local authority and the Health and Safety Executive.

“In the nine years we have owned the nursery we have held an impeccable health and safety and safeguarding record and we have never experienced anything like this before.

“Our thoughts are with the child and his parents and we will feed back any findings to you all as quickly as we can.

“In the meantime I hope that you will accept the things that we have put in place are to give you peace of mind and assure you of our commitment to you and your child.”

Mr Stoker said he would release a further statement later.