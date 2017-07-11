Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospitals in Huddersfield and Calderdale have nearly 50 fewer nurses than three years ago.

More nurses and midwives are leaving the profession than joining at time of rising demand, new data has revealed.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has lost a net number of nurses and health visitors over past three years, with 47 fewer now working there.

Between December 2013 and December 2014, the trust had a net loss of 25 nurses and between December 2014 and December 2015, it had a loss of 46 nurses.

The following year, it gained 24 nurses - bringing the total loss to 47.

Brendan Brown, a chief nurse at the trust, said: “Nursing as a profession is facing significant recruitment challenges nationally.

“As a hospital trust working across two sites and in the community, the challenges are heightened here.

“We are taking measures to support our existing staff and recruit new staff to our wards and departments. We have been recruiting nurses locally, nationally and internationally and have successfully brought in new staff to both of our hospitals.

“We are also focusing on recruiting and retaining staff in other professional groups, as we recognise the challenges faced in the current NHS are much broader than simply in nursing.”

Hospital bosses have been on a recruitment drive, offering jobs to nurses from the Philippines, where they earn as little as £1,500 a year.

Hospital Board papers show that 120 offers have been made to nurses in the country since March 2017; 90 are completing their training for the International English Language Test System (IELTS), 20 are due to take their IELTS exam before the end of August and six have passed their test and are progressing with their Nursing and Midwifery Council application

The trust saw a loss of 11 doctors between December 2014 and December 2015. Although with gains of 18 between December 2013 and December 2014 and of 14 between December 2015 and December 2016, the trust has seen a gain of 21 doctors over three years.

NHS Trusts across England saw 34,455 nurses and health visitors join between December 2015 and December 2016, but 34,929 leave, meaning trusts ended up with a net loss of 474 nurses and health visitors that year.

This was down from a net gain of 1,520 nurses and health visitors between December 2014 and December 2015 and a gain of 2,286 between December 2013 and December 2014, according to the figures from NHS Digital.

Turnover data is based on headcount and shows people leaving or returning to active service. This includes those going on or returning from maternity leave or career break, for example.