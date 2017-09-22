Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been rated as “Requires Improvement” following two inspections by the sector’s watchdog.

The Oakes Care Centre on Willwood Avenue, providing care and support for up to 60 people, was adjudged “Good” for providing a caring service, but “Requires Improvement” in the four other key areas of safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership following the inspections in July by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report found that the service was not always safe, saying: “Medicines were not always managed safely; we recommend that the service consider current guidance on the management of time specific medicines and topical creams and lotions.”

However, people said they felt safe, risk assessments were in place to reduce the risk of harm to people, and robust recruitment practices were in place.

The report said the service was not always effective in meeting needs and “where people lacked capacity regarding specific aspects of their care, capacity assessments had not always been completed.” Staff received on-going supervision and training. People were offered a choice of meals and drinks. People received input from external healthcare professionals when required.

Residents said the staff were caring and kind, and that people’s privacy and dignity were maintained. People were being encouraged to become more involved in their care plan.

Service at the home was found to be not always responsive. The level of detail and information in people’s care records was inconsistent. Some care plans lacked details which would ensure staff could provide person centred care.

And the report said the service was not always well-led. People spoke positively about the new manager and inspectors found a number of improvements had been made since a previous inspection in April 2016.

However shortfalls were identified and future inspections “will seek to evidence a sustained and consistent high level of quality has been achieved and that systems of governance remain reflective, transparent and robust.”

A spokesperson for the home, which is run by HC-One, said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the people we support.

“We are very pleased to have received a ‘good’ rating for the care we provide. We take all feedback from the regulator very seriously and since the last inspection in July, we have been working closely with the CQC and the relevant authorities to address the areas requiring improvement. We have implemented a robust action plan and the home manager is being supported by the wider regional team.

“We are pleased with the progress that is being made, and we look forward to welcoming the CQC back to the home in the near future.”