An Oakes woman reported to police for drink-driving was almost three times over the legal limit.

Leanne Sykes, of Peckett Close, was witnessed getting into her car after drinking on April 8.

A concerned member of the public called police and the 42-year-old was arrested, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Breath tests revealed that she had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “You had people with you in the car and you were still prepared to drive while very intoxicated – it’s an unacceptable risk.”

He sentenced Sykes to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay a total of £170 in court costs and was banned from driving for 24 months.