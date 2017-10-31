Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lovestruck man who bombarded his ex with text messages found it difficult to accept that their relationship was over.

Jamie Dunbar loved her deeply and hounded her with 250 messages when they split up, a court heard.

The 22-year-old even turned up at her Fartown home and branded her ‘evil’ when she refused to let him inside with his bag of shopping.

Dunbar appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody and pleaded guilty to harassing his ex between September 23 and 28.

The Huddersfield court was told that the couple were in a relationship for two years and had a child together but broke up six weeks prior to the offence.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that his ex had previously called police to say that she was concerned about the amount of unwanted contact from him.

The amount of texts she received from Dunbar, of Roger Lane in Newsome, then increased.

Mrs Seddon said: “Most of these were asking her to speak with him, asking if there was somebody else and why they broke up.

“He asked if they could get back together and have a conversation.

“The messages were not threatening or abuse but she decided that she’d had enough.”

On September 26 his ex blocked his mobile phone number but he continued to contact her via Instagram.

The messages continued every day and at 5.30pm on September 27 Dumbar turned up at her home.

Mrs Seddon said: “He turned up with some shopping and she asked him to leave.

“The defendant went to the window, started talking to his daughter through it and shouted to the complainant: ‘You’re f*****g pathetic, you’re evil’.

“Then he put the shopping on the doorstep and made off and she said she felt distressed by this.”

Dunbar appeared in custody after ignoring his court bail conditions not to contact his ex.

He was arrested after showing up at her home again on October 25 and refusing to leave.

Mark Newell, mitigating, said that his client accepted sending 250 unwanted texts to his ex.

He explained: “He accepts he’s obsessive and has jealousy issues but he loved his girlfriend deeply.

“His mum abandoned the family when he was 13 and perhaps this is a rerun of events almost 10 years ago.

“He now understands that he has to let the relationship go and assures me that this (behaviour) will now desist.”

District Judge Michael Fanning described Dunbar’s behaviour as a “short but very intense period of harassment.”

He sentenced him to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Dunbar must pay a total of £270 in court costs and a fine and was banned from contacting his ex via a restraining order for a year.