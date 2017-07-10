Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For these two police officers, there was only one thing to do to help an elderly couple after the man was found wandering the streets alone – and that was to stick the kettle on...

The man was found lost and confused walking around Heckmondwike yesterday evening (Sunday), and officers on patrol quickly recognised him as someone who had previously been reported as a high risk missing person.

Stopping to help him out, the officers gave him a lift home and reunited him with his wife. But what they did next will warm your heart.

Posting on their Batley & Spen Neighbourhood Facebook page, police wrote: “Whilst there, they made the couple a sandwich and cup of tea, and gave them some much needed re-assurance and company. Well done to the officers...it’s not all about fighting crime.”