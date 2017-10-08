Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whitcliffe Mount School in Cleckheaton has been rated Good following a one-day inspection by the education watchdog Ofsted.

It means the school, which recently moved into a new multi-million pound building, has maintained the rating it received following a previous Ofsted visit in December 2013.

Headteacher Jennifer Templar said the endorsement of the school’s performance and progress “marks a key milestone on our journey from good to great and added: “It also provides the perfect platform from which we move forward into an exciting new era in our incredible new facilities.”

The one-day section 8 inspection took place on September 20, less than two full weeks after the start of the new academic year. Inspectors David Penny and Helen Lane met with Miss Templar, governors and pupils, made short visits to lessons, looked at pupils’ work and spoke with them about their learning.

They also took into account the views of 62 parents via the online survey Parent View and the responses of 95 staff and 17 pupils.

The report recognised the considerable changes that the school had experienced over the past four years, including the 13 new teachers who started last month. It praised Miss Templar, the “highly experienced, determined and ambitious” governing body and middle leaders for empowering change and providing strong and effective leadership.

Middle leaders had driven curriculum change, particularly around progress in languages. The inspectors noted that attainment in French had risen in 2017 although attainment in Spanish was still low.

The quality of teaching and learning to ensure that all pupils are stretched and challenged had improved. The school also aspired to further enthusiastically challenge the most able pupils in each class. Safeguarding was found to be effective.

The inspectors said the school should ensure that teaching leads to consistently good progress in all subjects, particularly for the most able boys and the disadvantaged, and that it continues to improve attendance of disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Responding to the inspectors’ report, Miss Templar commented: “In the four years since the last inspection the school has faced a number of challenges, not least of which was managing a live building site on the school grounds and preparing for a smooth transition into a brand new building.

“This report demonstrates that, despite the distractions, the school has maintained its relentless focus on continual improvement and ensuring each and every student has the opportunity and support they need in order to be the best that they can possibly be, both academically and as responsible members of the community.”