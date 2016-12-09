The video will start in 8 Cancel

Oh commute, all ye faithful...

Passengers greeted with schoolchildren singing carols for charity at Huddersfield Bus Station gave generously – and even joined in.

Twenty Year 5 and 6 pupils from Clough Head Junior & Infant School, Golcar, Wellhouse Junior & Infant School, also in Golcar and Wilberlee Junior & Infant School, Slaithwaite, accompanied by teachers on keyboard and guitar, brought a touch of festive cheer to the concourse on Friday, with all money raised going to Kirkwood Hospice.

The hour-long event was the idea of station managers Andrew Goring and Helen Schofield, and fits in with the on-going charity support of West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), which runs bus services in the county.

Kirkwood is one of the main charities supported by WYCA along with the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Huddersfield’s Welcome Centre.

“It’s been absolutely great,” said Mr Goring.

“People have been joining in with the carols and staff have enjoyed helping out as it’s a change from the usual routine.

“It’s been really nice and the reaction from the public has been really good.”

It is expected that Kirkwood will receive the final amount at a cheque presentation in the weeks to come.