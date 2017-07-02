Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave young woman refused to back down when a man wearing a ski mask and wielding an iron bar demanded cash at the Westfield Lane Co-op in Cleckheaton on Saturday night.

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said the distressing incident occurred at 10.49pm.

He said: “A man has walked into the store with a metal bar and struck it against the counter while making demands for money from the till.

“However, the 30-year-old woman behind the till refused his demands and he has run off eventually.”

The suspect is described as white and 5ft 9ins tall .

He was wearing a winter coat with artificial style fur round the head.

Anyone who can help police with information should ring 101 quoting crime reference number 13170300515.