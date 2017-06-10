Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN spat in the face of two female police officers as they tried to arrest her.

Olivia Nolan admitted assaulting the woman when they attended at her home in Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, following reports of a domestic disturbance there.

The two officers arrived to find their colleagues restraining the 23-year-old on the sofa.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “She was shouting: ‘f*** you’ and thrashing her arms and legs about.

“The defendant spat and it hit one of the female officers by the side of her left eye.

“She spat out again and this time it hit the other officer on her cheek, eye and hair.

“They arrested her on suspicion of assault and her reply to the caution was: ‘F*** you’.”

Kirklees magistrates were told that Nolan had a previous conviction from January 2014 for assaulting a police officer.

This attack happened after she was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and spat in the face of an officer while sat in the back of a police van.

Her solicitor Aubrey Sampson explained that she suffers from borderline personality disorder and is currently under the care of a psychologist.

Magistrates ordered a report from probation staff prior to sentencing her.