Twelve bikes have been seized by police during a summer crackdown on nuisance off-road quads and bikes across Kirklees.

The seven-week campaign has now ended with 12 bikes seized and eight Section 59 warnings issued which can lead to bikes being seized in the event of further anti-social riding.

Kirklees Police worked with Kirklees Council to launch the operation on July 20 following a high volume of calls about off road bikes.

At the start of the operation, there were 362 calls from members of the public reporting nuisance bikes and quads. This has now seen a huge decrease.

Increased patrols were conducted across the Kirklees area.

All the riders have been reported for summons to court and was rider was arrested for trying to obstruct an officer.

Most of the problems centred on the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen areas.

Insp Mohammed Rauf of Batley and Spen PWA said: “This was a proactive policing operation as a direct response to concerns and reports from the communities about the misuse of off-road bikes in Kirklees.

“It has proved a huge success and I’m delighted with the results and would like to extend my thanks to the community who have assisted us with information about the riders and also our partner agencies.

“Nuisance and off road bikes can cause distress and disruption as well as pose a danger to the public; since the operation began in July we have seen a reduction in calls to the police.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has information regarding the use of off-road bikes or anti-social behaviour to contact the police. In particular, any details or descriptions of the riders themselves, the bikes and the locations where they are seen or kept, to assist with our enquiries to tackle this issue.

“There are safe and lawful ways for people to enjoy their hobby; we hope that this operation will reassure our communities that we are taking a proactive approach to this issue and we will not tolerate their use on the roads in Kirklees.”

Anyone with any information about nuisance or off road bikes on the Districts roads is asked to contact the police via 101.