One of Huddersfield’s best-known hotels, The Old Golf House Hotel, is being sold.

The charming 17th century style hotel and wedding venue in Outlane has been snapped up by the award-winning hotel developer, Northern Powerhouse Developments, based in Halifax, which specialises in the refurbishment of hotels.

The company is also buying The Imperial Crown hotel in Halifax town centre after parent company Corus decided to sell the properties for an undisclosed sum.

Ben Dews, sales director of Northern Powerhouse Developments, said: “We are extremely pleased with these acquisitions which should be completed by February. The two hotels will be run by our sister company Giant Hospitality.

“Ultimately we hope to move our offices from Elland to The Old Golf House if that’s feasible.”

Asked if there would be any job losses he replied: “We are not that type of business.”

The Old Golf House boasts three acres of immaculately maintained gardens as well as a five-hole pitch and putt course.

Originally it was part of Outlane Golf Club.

As for the Imperial Crown, Mr Dews said the intention was to turn it into a ‘boutique’-style hotel to fit in with a younger clientele.

Halifax town centre is seen as an up-and-coming location for investors with the £20m transformation of the nearby Piece Hall having recently taken place and other projects also in the pipeline.

No-one from Corus was available for comment.

According to its website it owns eight different properties across the UK – including the two in the process of being sold – as well as a further two hotels in Malaysia.