A new school with more than 1,000 pupils has been rated as ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog.

Royds Hall Community School in Paddock was given the rating in its first Ofsted report since it became an all-through school.

The school expanded in recent years and now has around 1,200 pupils.

In 2015, Beech Early Years Infant and Junior School closed and merged with it. It also opened a new primary school called Luck Lane Primary in September 2016.

These changes have been blamed for the school’s poor performance, with inspectors saying: “The considerable challenge of merging a primary school, on a separate site, as well as building a new primary school, have affected the overall performance of the school.”

It was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in most aspects of the report and as ‘inadequate’ when it came to outcomes for pupils, leading to an overall rating of ‘inadequate.’

“The inconsistent quality of subject leadership, teaching, learning and assessment affected learning outcomes, especially in science,” the report added.

In the school’s last inspection in 2011, it was rated as ‘good’, meaning it has dropped by two grades.

The latest report criticised literacy skills on all levels and higher than average exclusions of disadvantaged white boys.

It said: “The legacy of under-achievement at the predecessor school has not been eradicated. As a result, attainment is low at the end of key stage 2.”

However, inspectors did praise senior and middle primary leaders and other positive elements, meaning the school has enough room for improvement that it has not been placed in special measures.

The report said: “Secondary leaders of English and mathematics use assessment and data analysis carefully to focus teaching on identified weaknesses. This has improved pupils’ learning.”