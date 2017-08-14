Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Incidents involving travellers pitching up at sites in Kirklees has prompted strong reactions from Examiner readers.

Three incidents in recent days saw travellers occupying playing fields at Netherton and Dewsbury and the car park at Leeds Road Retail Park in Huddersfield.

Travellers left human excrement and household rubbish behind after a week encamped at the home of Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC. Rugby club members arrived at the ground at Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on Saturday to discover human excrement in the dugouts and behind the clubhouse and household waste strewn across the rugby field.

Last Thursday, three caravans and other vehicles drove onto playing fields used by Netherton Junior Football Club at Hawkroyd Bank Road, Netherton, after a post designed to prevent vehicle access to the site was left unlocked. The travellers were briefly “locked in” by an angry resident who padlocked the post before one of the travellers complained. A number of caravans were still at the site today.

And at the weekend, a number of caravans pitched up in the car park outside Home Bargains on Leeds Road Retail Park.

Scores of people commented on the stories on the Examiner’s Facebook page – with the vast majority critical of the travellers’ actions.

Lynda Trickett posted: “Disgusting behaviour and then they wonder why people object to them camping in their communities. If they behaved in a decent manner and didn’t ruin things for those who pay for the services they might be tolerated better.”

Julius Baracskay suggested: “Take the registration numbers of all the vehicles. When they leave, if the site is not clean, find out where the vehicles are and impound them until the costs have been met for the clean-up.

Rita Phillips posted: “Disgusting!!!! Then they wonder why we don’t want them setting up in our area.”

But Kayla Lambert Jordan Williams argued: “People always have bad to say about travelers (sic) but does anyone actually know a traveler there (sic) decent people... You respect them and they will respect you!!!

At Netherton, residents were fuming. Cheryl Armstrong said: “I heard one of their kids was charging a tenner to let the local kids play in ‘their’ park! I’ve just nearly run into one who came flying out into the road on his scooter.

“Not good. If they surprise me and leave it clean in a couple of days I may change my view but I don’t want my kid playing on a dirty field.”

Laura Blezy-d posted: “I was sat opposite the park in my car earlier watching a silver foreign plated car driving super fast all around the park doing handbrake turns with three men in the car!

“They have their own young children playing around the field whilst doing this and no doubt wrecking our local children’s football pitches in the process.”