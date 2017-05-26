Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The decaying gas distribution network in and around Leeds Road and St Andrews Road, Huddersfield, is to get a £2.5m upgrade.

The North of England’s gas distributer, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), says the project will involve replacing around 3km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The ageing pipes, some of which are nearly 100 years old, have required several emergency repairs in recent years. NGN has prioritised them for replacement this year to minimise any future inconvenience.

From tomorrow (Sat), the junction of Canal Street from Leeds Road will be closed and one lane of the outbound carriageway of Leeds Road also closed for around one week.

From Monday, a second team will begin work on St Andrews Road outside the Ford garage.

In order to ensure the safety of engineers and the public, it will be necessary to introduce a one-way system from the junction of Leeds Road to the junction of Gas Works Street during this stage of the works. This will remain in place for around 20 weeks.

Paul Jagger, construction services area manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works.”