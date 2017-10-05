Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A one-woman travel agent says it is “business as usual” today (Thursday) - just hours after her shop was raided by burglars.

Jo Richards, 47, was devastated to see she had been targeted when the windows of Tivoli Travel in Mirfield were smashed and thieves crawled in.

The shop, on Huddersfield Road, has only been open five months, as mum-of-two Jo said: “It’s always been my dream to have my own travel agents.”

But despite the raid - in which the culprits left empty handed apart from a box of Milk Tray chocolates - Jo said: “The door may be boarded up but there’s no way I’m letting some pond life get in the way.

“I can’t let my customers down. The shop is open as usual today.”

Jo, who lives in Shelley, was called at 3am after passing police officers saw the shop had been raided. Things had been strewn across the floor and drawers searched, with nothing taken.

Jo, who has sons Loui, 13, and Harry, 16, said: “I’ve always loved working in travel and it’s everyone’s dream to open their own business.

“I grew up on Dewsbury Moor council estate - I’m not rich and have worked so hard to get to where I am.

“At least some of us know how to make an honest living.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premise on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield in the early hours of this morning. The incident is believed to have occurred between 6pm yesterday and 1am this morning.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170460496.”