A school friend has launched a fund-raising appeal to help the family of a mum-of-two who died last month.

Maryjane Wright, 23, went to the former South Leeds High School with Jessica King, 23, whose body was found at her home in Siddal, Halifax, on Sunday August 27.

A 27-year-old Leeds man has since been charged with her murder.

This week Miss Wright set up a crowdfunding page on the JustGiving site to raise £500 to help the family of Jessica, who had a daughter aged four and a baby girl who was born in March.

“I knew Jess from school and we still kept in touch. When I heard what had happened I set up the fund to raise some money for her family.

“Jess was really popular and what happened to her has hit everyone. If people donate a little bit it might help towards her funeral.”

Miss Wright said felt inspired to set up the JustGiving page by her own memories of her friend’s generous nature.

“She was a lovely person who was really outgoing and bubbly. If anyone had a problem she would always help. She was very kind-hearted. She always helped people which is why I wanted to do this.

“Jess was just a lovely person and what happened is a tragedy which has left everyone devastated.”

* To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jessking?utm_id=107&utm_term=qbxQn8kDr