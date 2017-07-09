Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only around a third of Kirklees Council social workers went on strike this week.

The council has confirmed that 82 from the 241 workforce decided to take part in the action on Wednesday and Thursday.

Unison had claimed the dispute was getting increasingly bitter with local branch secretary Paul Holmes saying the workload was probably double what it was three years ago.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “During the strike action on Wednesday and Thursday 82 members of staff chose to go on strike. This is out of a total of 241 permanent employees which is 34% of the staff.

“The council would like to thank all the staff that came into work and continued to deliver these essential services for local families over this period. We continue to be open to discussions with the unions around their concerns.

“What is most important now is that we all continue to work together on our improvement journey and ensure that children remain at the heart of everything we do.”