Jax Bar and Tapas will open in Huddersfield this month.

Last week it was announced that the restaurant on Kiln Hill in Slaithwaite will expand by opening a second branch in Huddersfield town centre.

Now, an official opening date has been revealed – and it’s a week earlier than expected.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the company said: “We can reveal it’s Friday, August 25 at 11am. We are serving food from this day.

“You can’t make a booking for a table until Friday, September 1.

“It will be based on a first come first served basis in our 1st week of opening.

“Food is served from 11.30am until 7pm (last food order 7pm) Tuesday to Saturday.”

The eaterie will open in the former premises of Northern Taps in King Street, which closed suddenly in June.

Northern Taps blamed Kirklees Council for the ‘extortionate’ rates on the property, the bus gates and reported knife crime in the town centre.

Jax Bar and Tapas in Slaithwaite serves meat platters with chorizo, serrano ham, smoked chicken and pickles plus risottos, venison meatballs and tandoori cod.