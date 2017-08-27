Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new chapter is about to open for book borrowers in Calderdale.

The new £9m central library in Halifax, next to the recently revamped Piece Hall, will open to the public for the first time on Tuesday, September 5.

Readers young and old will have the chance to explore the new facility from 9.30am.

The old central library and archives at Northgate, including the Halifax Visitor Information Centre, will close for the final time at 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 29, to allow staff the time to transfer the remaining stock and equipment to the new building.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities Clr Susan Press said: “This is a really exciting moment for Halifax, and Calderdale, following the fantastic opening day for the Piece Hall on Yorkshire Day.

“Visitors will not fail to be impressed by the new library, which conserves the landmark spire and rose window of the Square Church within a brand new 21st century building with state of the art facilities.”

The opening day will be marked with a range of drop in activities for children, families and young people.

A family craft session will be held between 10.30am and noon, followed by the first ever Busy Babies session in the new children’s library at 1.30pm.

Web: www.calderdale.gov.uk or follow Calderdale Libraries on Twitter @CMBClibraries.