Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers cracking down on crime on the streets of Huddersfield in a two-day operation have arrested nine people.

Operation Trancepark was carried out on Wednesday and Thursday in the Ashbrow, Crosland Moor and Dalton areas.

Despite police aiming to tackle car crime and anti-social behaviour, arrests were made for domestic assault and drugs offences.

Two people were also caught using mobile phones while driving.

West Yorkshire Police said officers increased their presence in local areas and carried out stop searches on vehicles. Police also used off-road bikes to support residents reporting issues of nuisance bikers on the streets.

Nine people were arrested for various offences such as domestic assault and drugs offences including possession with intent to supply.

Seven vehicles were seized around the town, with a summons issued for a disqualified driver.

Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector James Kitchen said: “We ran a similar operation at the beginning of the year in the Ashbrow area of Huddersfield which was very successful.

“I want to assure members of the public that we take all reports of crime very seriously and I hope operations such as this will reassure them that we are committed to making Huddersfield and the surrounding areas safer and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.”