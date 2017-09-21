Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Look, we’ve all been there.

Getting thrown out of the Camel Club in Huddersfield town centre for trying to get the bouncer to dance Beyoncé’s Single Ladies dance with you.

Spilling your kebab in the taxi home (irrelevant as to whether it’s been digested or not). Drinking Tesco value vodka from a shoe. Such is the life of being a student in Britain.

A fresh batch of 18-year-olds are starting university this month in what is probably some of the most testing times for young people looking to get an education.

I imagine most have similar worries to those I had at university seven years ago ... or even the generation before. Will I survive without poisoning myself? Why are books so expensive? Will I actually get a job at the end?

Now there seems to be an extra string to the bow of student anxieties alongside the trebling of tuition fees.

What’s the deal with the tabloids running pictures of teenagers out getting drunk and having a good time? How do you fend off creepy photographers looking to make a few quid off an upskirt picture of you eating a kebab on the pavement?

Freshers week brings a flurry of stories one some national newspaper websites showing these pictures and even vilifying young people for going out and having a good time.

Nights out are described as CARNAGE. Not just carnage. Capital letter CARNAGE, like it’s being screamed by angry villagers with Tiki torches.

Pictures show students in short skirts and onesies with stories reading “wild scenes could be seen on the streets with two teenagers getting very close as they lean in for a smooch.”

The images are the kind you never want your future employers to see.

Women are described as “blondes” and “pretty brunettes.” It’s all a bit pervy, really.

The worst part of it is the double standards. Young men are described as “lads” for hooking up with girls, yet simultaneously vilified for being sick.

The women? They’re just made out to be cheap. Like wearing a low cut top and having a few drinks when you’re in your late teens and 20s is a crime.

It’s all done in a sneering tone, though. And that’s what really gets to me. If we’re going to generalise an entire generation I’d kindly request that the generation that screwed up our economy and housing market for young people in the last decade stop demonising them from letting their hair down and forgetting about it.

The average student debt now is as much as £50,000. They may as well be enjoying themselves while they’re racking it up.

I’m not condoning anti-social behaviour or acting like a thug. But everyone is young once. As long as they’re not actually urinating on war memorials, can we please just let students be students?