Ah, dear. Remember when the most boat-rocking thing to happen in politics was Ed Miliband eating a bacon sandwich?

Once again, Britain has woken up to politicians and journalists scurrying about like Theresa May running from police through fields of wheat at the prospect of a hung parliament. At least the polls were correct this time, eh?

Despite it being the right thing to do, there was a degree of arrogance about Mrs May’s calls for a snap election. It almost felt like an egotistical self-assurance for the party who were 20 points ahead in the polls and slyly thought they could mop up a few extra seats.

But boy did Labour bite back.

In just six weeks the party was woken like sleeping dragons and gained three million extra voters, turning Theresa’s ‘strong and stable’ landslide into a weak and wobbly result.

Here at home, Labour showed a startling comeback as they quite literally painted the town red.

All four Kirklees seats are now Labour, despite a 99% dead cert Jason McCartney would keep his seat and that Paula Sherriff and Tracy Brabin were set to lose.

You have to hand it to them – even Holly Lynch who was described as “toast” gained a 12-fold increased majority over the slim 400 votes she won by in 2015.

Whether or not you’re a Labour supporter, the six-week campaign led by Jeremy Corbyn in the face of ridicule and scaremongering in the right wing tabloids has been extraordinary.

So what now? Mrs May’s decision to put the DUP on their benches has caused some befuddlement. But a coalition with anyone else was always going to be off the cards after Nicola Sturgeon and Tim Farron vigorously refuted the option.

Think of it as the group of popular kids at school after their mates make friends with the dropouts and they look for new kids to sit next to them on the dinner tables.

Despite all the chaos that’s erupted in what’s already a turbulent time, I’m so glad this election was called.

It would have been a total farce to begin the process of leaving the EU with people that we didn’t elect to take us through negotiations, particularly as Brexiteers’ main argument was over unelected people making important decisions for us.

Now we have more women than ever in Parliament – over 200 – as well as MPs with disabilities ensuring a more representative House of Commons. There's also the first turban-wearing Sikh MP, with diversity increasing across the board in Westminster, helping to more accurately represent the make-up of society across the country,

A big shout out also goes to the 72% of young people who voted. This is our future and we have as much a say on what’s to come as those who have helped build this country and seen it change through the decades.

Sure, it may be a circus in Westminster right now. But a more diverse variety of MPs that have been freshly elected ensure that more voices will be heard over how we leave the EU.