The organisers of a globally-recognised music festival in Huddersfield have been honoured by the Queen.

The volunteers behind the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

They described their delight at being recognised for their work in the community after starting the huge festival five years ago.

Mary Agnes Krell, one of the organisers, said: “It is such an honour that it scarcely seems real.

“We volunteer hundreds of hours each year to build the festival. It is a joy to see people’s responses to our work.

“It is a tremendous honour to be recognised outside of the ukulele world for all we do.”

Mary, of Hebden Bridge, started the festival with partner Robert Collins.

The rest of the team is made up of Audra Jeppson and Kris Ball.

Over the five years the festival, which takes place each May, has supported 353 artists and 1,700 people have taken part.

A total of 4,100 people have attended the festival.

The event has also been responsible for bringing Huddersfield to the world stage by attracting artists and fans from across the globe.

Mary and Robert were invited to an official garden party at Buckingham Palace in May as part of the award, which was first introduced in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

The award is nominated by members of the public and is the equivalent of an MBE for organisations.