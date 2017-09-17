Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record breaking 1,153 people took to the streets for the 10th annual Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk.

Walkers had the choice of taking on a seven or 13 mile route.

Rebecca Ryan, events fundraiser at the Elland-based hospice, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come together to support Overgate, especially as we celebrated the tenth anniversary of our flagship event.

“I would like to thank each and every person who took part, and would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Overgate, our sponsors Rosemount Estates and our fantastic volunteers, without whom this amazing event simply could not take place.”

Walkers included men, women and children; young and old, plus a few four-legged friends.

After the walk, with lasted until 6am for some, walkers were given their medals and were offered refreshments, including bacon butties and hot chocolate.

Over 100 volunteers gave their time to support the Hospice’s biggest event of the year, which is estimated to raise over £60,000.

Remaining sponsorship can be taken to the Hospice or any of the twelve Overgate charity shops, or alternatively can be paid over the phone by calling 01422 387121.

Next year’s event will take place on Saturday September 8.