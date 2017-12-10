Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ninety per cent of women killed by men last year died at the hands of someone they knew, statistics have revealed.

Research from the Femicide Census showed that 113 women were killed by men in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2016. In 100 of these cases, the killer was someone the woman knew.

Some 78 women were killed by their current or former partner, 65 of which were killed in their own home.

Earlier this year, Beverley Robinson was killed in her Dalton home by her partner Mark Minott, who was later jailed for life . Minott, 41, also seriously injured Beverley’s daughter Nateesha Hudson in the attack in February.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Another victim was pregnant Emma Mansell, who was murdered by partner Jonathan Sutton at their home in Oakes in May 2014.

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “More needs to be done to address men’s fatal violence against women, as once again the Femicide Census reveals fatalities not as isolated incidents but as part of a repeated pattern of male violence against women.

“Shockingly, in 2016, over two thirds of women killed by a men were killed by a current or former intimate partner; 83% of these women were killed at their own home or the home they shared with the perpetrator.

“The government must urgently put the prevention of femicide at the centre of its work to combat male violence against women and girls.”