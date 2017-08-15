Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main Huddersfield to Halifax road will be closed overnight for three weeks for essential repairs.

A section of Skircoat Road, the A629, between Prescott Street and Free School Lane will close overnight from Monday September 4 to Friday September 22.

Calderdale Council is carrying out work on the A629 which involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway.

They say that to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 8.30pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the works.

Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways and Transportation, Steven Lee, said: “These repairs are vital to keep this busy stretch of road in a good condition and ensure it is fit for purpose for years to come.

“To limit disruption as much as possible we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight, ensuring the road is open for the morning and evening rush hour.”

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Through traffic will be diverted via Orange Street roundabout, King Cross and Skircoat Moor Road.