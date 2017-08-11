Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers who use the M62 are being warned of the full closure of a westbound stretch of the motorway starting next week.

From Monday, August 14, the westbound carriageway between junction 26 at Chain Bar and junction 25, Brighouse, will be closed for a minimum of seven nights between 8pm and 6am.

The closure, to allow overhead gantries to be painted, may have to be extended if poor weather prevents the work taking place.

Each gantry requires three coats of paint.

Motorists will be able to follow a clearly-signed diversion route which will take them off the motorway at Chain Bar and onto the A58 into Brighouse where they will be able to rejoin the M62.

A spokesman for Highways England said a total of 64 gantries required painting between junctions 25 and 30.

To date, 13 gantries between junctions 29 and 30 have already been painted.

Once the westbound gantries between Chain Bar and Brighouse have been painted, work is expected to begin on eastbound gantries which will also require the carriageway to be closed overnight. The dates of this closure have yet to be released.

Closures will also be required for gantry painting between junctions 26-27 and 27-29.