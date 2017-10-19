Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car which overturned on the M62 at Ainley Top is causing long delays for drivers on the eastbound carriageway.

Police said the car overturned between the sliproads at junction 24. The incident has left just one lane open.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the crash at around 7.15 tonight.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The Unit said: “Long delays - M62 East between the slip roads at J24 (Ainley Top). Awaiting recovery. Just the one lane open.”

There was no information about whether anyone had been hurt.

Highways England confirmed that the incident had led to two lanes being closed. Drivers are being urged to take care as they approach the scene of the incident.

The crash is causing problems on roads around the motorway including New Hey Road.