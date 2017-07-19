The video will start in 8 Cancel

An overturned car was causing bother on one of the M62 sliproads this morning (Wednesday).

The AA Driving School car flipped onto its roof on the eastbound entry sliproad at junction 25 for Brighouse after colliding with a white lorry on the roundabout where the A644 Wakefield Road meets the motorway.

Tailbacks inevitably formed as traffic officers closed the sliproad for a short while to attend to the scene.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no-one was badly hurt in the collision.

A spokesperson said: “Highways officers attended at collision at 11.15am after a car and a HGV collided on the A644.

“There was some traffic disruption as the entry sliproad for the M62 towards Bradford was temporarily closed as officers dealt with the incident. No-one is believed to have been seriously injured.”