Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The charity Carers Count is holding several events in Kirklees next week to mark Carers Week.

Tens of thousands of people across the area provide unpaid care and support to family members, friends, neighbours. Without this support, people would rely much more on social care and health services and would be much more socially isolated.

Carers Week from June 12-18 is a national awareness week that celebrates and recognises the vital contribution made by 6.5 million people across UK who provide unpaid care for disabled, ill or older family members or friends.

Carers Count, the Information and Advice service for unpaid carers across Kirklees, is working in partnership with other organisations this year to provide information and advice, fun, entertainment, and fundraising – all to support carers who do such wonderful work within their communities.

Activities include:

Drop in at Dewsbury & District Hospital main entrance during visiting hours on Monday (June 12).

Drop in at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary main entrance during visiting hours on Wednesday (June 14)

Information stand at Sainsbury’s on Market Street in Huddersfield (10am to 2pm) on Wednesday (June 14).

Vintage Tea party at Tolson Museum, Ravensknowle Park, on Thursday, June 15 from 10.30am to 2pm. Carers Count are working in partnership with Kirkwood Hospice to put on an informative, yet fun event to raise awareness of the services available to unpaid carers.

The event will include information stands from organisations that provide support to carers, a fun adult bouncy castle kindly, outdoor Tai Chi on the grass, arts and crafts demonstrations along with how to make a memory boxes. The event is open to anyone who is a carer or anyone who wants to find out more about any of our services.

The final event is a charity fashion show on Thursday, June 15 at 7.30pm at PPG Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

It’s a joint venture between Carers Count and Carers Trust and the aim of the fashion show is to raise funds for the carers we work with.

The funds will then be fed back into our services to provide trips and pamper days.