Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursing home has been rated as requiring improvement following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Paddock Lodge on Church Street in Paddock, which is part of the Elland-based Eagle Care Homes group, was given the overall amber rating of “Requires Improvement” after unannounced visits in February and March. A previous inspection in 2015 identified no areas of concern.

Inspectors found that risk assessments at the home, which cares for up to 24 older people, were in place but that not all risks had been minimised or eliminated. There were not always adequate staff at the home in line with the registered provider’s assessed dependency levels.

Although most medicines were stored and administered safely there was no system in place for staff to confirm they had applied creams and ointments. Some care records had not been updated as people’s needs had changed, which meant they contained inaccurate information on how to support people.

Sometimes low staffing levels impacted on staff ability to supervise people and there were periods when people were left unattended and without attention to their wellbeing.

Some staff had gaps in their training.

There was also confusion over mental capacity assessments, which were not decision specific and did not contain information on how people were supported to make decisions.

The Examiner contacted Paddock Lodge. It failed to respond.