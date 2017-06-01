Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who assaulted his partner in breach of a restraining order had a record for similar offences, a court heard.

Paddock man Marc Christopher Booth had already received short prison sentences for his previous treatment of a partner, which included punching her in the face and dragging her into a cellar and threatening her with a spade, John Bull prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court.

Although he was under a restraining order not to contact Lucy Moran, on April 2 he visited her at her home in Brighouse and he became aggressive.

She shouted for her daughter to contact the police but Booth had climbed out of a bathroom window before they arrived.

Mr Bull said on April 8 Ms Moran arranged to meet Booth, but she was late and he was angry. He had been drinking and was abusive.

He knew he was wanted by the police and told her it would be their last opportunity to spend time together before he handed himself in.

They went to the flat of a friend on Eldon Road, Marsh, where they had a drink together.

Booth continued to be abusive although the friend told him to stop.

In the early hours of April 9 he spat at Ms Moran, catching her once on the arm. He then dragged her by her hair and her coat and threw her on to the sofa causing her to bang her chin on the arm and pulling some of her hair out.

She ran outside and borrowed a man’s phone to call the police.

When officers arrived Booth was walking down the street, carrying cans of beer and shouting for her. He was arrested and denied seeing her since his previous release from prison.

Mr Bull said Booth had 24 convictions for 42 offences including 14 of assault and 13 for breaching court orders of which seven breached restraining or non-molestation orders.

Georgina Goring, for Booth, said had tried to support his partner but accepted he had become aggressive when they argued.

“He is genuinely remorseful, accepts responsibility and realises it is not the way he should deal with these situations,” she said.

Booth, 33, of Royds Avenue, Paddock, admitted common assault and two breaches of the restraining order.

Jailing him for 18 months, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said: “The court has made an order and it must be obeyed.”